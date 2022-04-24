Torkelson went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Rockies.

Torkelson connected for his third home run of the season in the first inning with two runners on, helping lead the Tigers to an easy 13-0 win. The rookie got off to a slow start but is starting to get going, and his OPS is up to .849 for the season. He should continue to post solid numbers as he gets more comfortable with MLB pitching.