Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four total RBI in Thursday's 10-3 win over the Yankees.

Torkelson went deep in the first inning with a runner on, then repeated the trick in the fourth inning. The young infielder now has 27 long balls this season after hitting just eight of them as a rookie last year. Torkelson's power has been particularly impactful since the beginning of August, as he now has 11 home runs across his last 34 games. The 24-year-old seems likely to reach 30 long balls as he builds momentum heading into 2024.