Torkelson went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Twins.
After going deep Tuesday night, Torkelson hit two more bombs during Wednesday afternoon's contest, bringing him to 21 home runs for the season. The 23-year-old slugger now has four multi-homer games this year, including two of them in the last week against Minnesota.
