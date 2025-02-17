Though Torkelson has been squeezed by some other players on the roster, he could still make the team as a weapon against left-handed pitching, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Colt Keith has been taking reps at first base, which has seemingly pushed Torkelson aside. However, the latter still offers plenty of pop, particularly against southpaws. The Tigers may want that skill as part of their bench when they break camp. Torkelson's fantasy value has certainly taken a hit following a disappointing 2024 in which he batted .219 with a .669 OPS, though he could slowly boost his stock if he makes the team and begins to carve out a regular role. The former No. 1 overall pick did launch 31 home runs in 2023, which points to some of his upside as a slugger, but making consistent contact has been a challenge at the MLB level.