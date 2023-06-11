Torkelson is starting at first base and batting second in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Torkelson has yet to bat higher than third this season, and he's primarily slotted in as Detroit's No. 4 or 5 hitter. The move up in the order is probably more about the struggling Tigers shaking things up than the 23-year-old surging at the plate. Torkelson is batting just .225 overall this season and only .194 over his past 10 games.