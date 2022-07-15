Torkelson isn't starting Friday against the Guardians.
Torkelson drew starts in the last eight games and hit .222 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI. Harold Castro is starting at first base and batting fifth Friday.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Tallies three hits in win•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Day off Thursday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Not starting in matinee•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Homers in return to lineup•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Back in action for series finale•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Not in Saturday's lineup•