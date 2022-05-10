Torkelson is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Athletics.
Harold Castro will pick up a start at first base while Torkelson takes a seat in the midst of his 2-for-32 slump at the dish over his past 10 games. Expect Torkelson to re-enter the starting nine for the second half of the twin bill.
