Torkelson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
After recording zero hits in his last 16 at-bats, Torkelson will hit the bench for the second time in the past three games as Detroit wraps up its series against Boston. Gio Urshela will take over first baseman duties and bat sixth.
