Torkelson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Torkelson is 1-for-17 with six strikeouts over his past four games and will hit the bench for Sunday's series finale versus Kansas City. Mark Canha will shift to first base while Wenceel Perez receives a start in the outfield.
