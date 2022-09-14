Torkelson is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Astros.
Torkelson is hitting .265/.375/.471 with one home run, six strikeouts and four walks in 10 games since returning from Triple-A. Harold Castro will start at first base and hit third.
