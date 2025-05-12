Torkelson went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

Torkelson provided all of Detroit's offense on a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. The infielder is now up to 33 RBI in 41 games this year to go along with 10 home runs and an .874 OPS. It's a huge step forward from 2024, when Torkelson had a total of 10 long balls and 37 RBI to go along with a disappointing .669 OPS over 92 regular-season games.