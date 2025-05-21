Torkelson went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals.

Torkelson continued his strong recent play, as he's now slashing .283/.381/.491 with two home runs and 12 RBI over his last 15 games. The two free passes are encouraging as well, and the 25-year-old's walk rate is now slightly above 13 percent, up from 8.8 percent during the 2024 regular season. Torkelson being more patient at the plate bodes well for him maintaining his high level of production.