Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Reaches, scores twice in loss

Torkelson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

Torkelson made an impact without going deep as he provided all of Detroit's offense against Ryan Weathers and three New York relievers. The slugging first baseman is still very much a boom-or-bust option who's batting only .203 in 20 games this month and .211 for the season. While it wasn't the case Wednesday, Torkelson often needs to leave the yard to offer fantasy value because he doesn't make consistent contact at the plate.