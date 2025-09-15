Torkelson went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Marlins.

The Tigers could only muster four hits as a team, but Torkelson's patience at the plate helped lead to the first run of the game, which was ultimately enough for the win. The Detroit first baseman is known for his power, as he has 28 home runs on the season, though he's also shown an improved batting eye this year. Torkelson's walk rate is currently 11.6 percent, which is up from 8.8 percent during the 2024 regular season and would be a new career best.