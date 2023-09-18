Torkelson is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.
Torkelson has started every game since the All-Star break and has not had a day off since June 28, but both streaks will come to an end Monday. Tyler Nevin will get the start at first base in Torkelson's place.
