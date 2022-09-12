Torkelson will start at first base and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Astros.

After a rough start to begin his MLB career followed by an underwhelming six-week run at Triple-A Toledo, Torkelson is finally beginning to resemble the top-flight prospect he was billed as heading into the season since he rejoined the Tigers as a September call-up. Over his first eight games on the month, Torkelson is slashing .333/.438/.593 with a 15.6 percent strikeout rate. The September sample is a small one, but it's been enough for Torkelson to re-emerge as the team's everyday first baseman. He'll be picking up his seventh consecutive start Monday.