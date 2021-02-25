Tigers manager AJ Hinch said that Torkelson won't play in Sunday's Grapefruit League opener versus the Phillies and will be limited in workouts for the next few days after slicing his right index finger at his rental home in Lakeland, Fla. on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft required stitches to seal the wound, which Hinch described as "very mild." The injury doesn't appear to be anything that will jeopardize Torkelson's availability for the start of the minor-league season, but those hoping to get a glimpse of the power-hitting corner infielder in his first professional game action may have to wait until late next week.