Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Slugs two homers Saturday

Torkelson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four total RBI in a 7-0 win against the Angels on Saturday.

Torkelson recorded both Detroit long balls Saturday, launching a three-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the fifth. It was the first multi-homer game of the campaign for the first baseman, while the four RBI set a season-high mark. Torkelson's .209 batting average isn't setting the world on fire, but he's been a steady source of power with 18 homers, second-most on the team behind Dillon Dingler (19).