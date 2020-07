Torkelson is 0-for-5 with four strikeouts so far in intrasquad action, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Torkelson is getting a glimpse of the difference between college baseball and the majors. The uber-talented rookie will be just fine, and even though he is in summer camp with the Tigers, he probably won't see game action this year regardless of how he performs. Instead, the club will likely keep giving Torkelson plenty of work in practice as it looks to develop him for the future.