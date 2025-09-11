Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Tallies three hits in New York
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torkelson went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-1 win over the Yankees.
Torkelson enjoyed his evening at Yankee Stadium, tallying his first three-hit effort since July and just his third of the season. The slugging first baseman is in a bit of a power drought, as he's now gone 14 games without a home run. Torkelson does still have 28 homers overall, which is second on the team behind Riley Greene and just three away from tying his career high, which Torkelson set back in 2023.
