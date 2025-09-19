Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Tallies two more hits in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Guardians.
Torkelson was the only Detroit player with multiple hits in the contest and he scored the team's lone run. The first baseman has been in a nice groove lately, as he's batting .375 over his last eight games. Overall, Torkelson is slashing .242/.335/.460, and he's mashed 29 home runs to go along with 74 RBI and 80 runs scored in what's been a bounceback campaign after a down 2024.
