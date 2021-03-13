Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said Torkelson will continue to play regularly in Grapefruit League games despite his struggles at the plate, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Torkelson, the No. 1 pick of the 2020 draft, is 0-for-15 this spring with nine strikeouts. "We're gonna keep rolling him out there and getting him some experience," Hinch said. "He wants to make a big impression, and it feels like it's piling up on him, but we still think he's a pretty good player." Torkelson could begin the season at High-A West Michigan, and he has the talent and pedigree to turn things around in a hurry and start piling up hits.