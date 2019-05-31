Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Activated ahead of start
Turnbull was reinstated from the bereavement list as expected Friday ahead of his scheduled start against the Braves.
Turnbull missed the minimum three days on the bereavement list and won't miss a turn in the rotation or even see his start pushed back. He's allowed seven runs in 12 innings over his last two starts but still has a strong 2.97 ERA on the season.
