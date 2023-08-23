The Tigers activated Turnbull (neck) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Turnbull's 30-day rehab assignment window closed on a low note Tuesday, with the right-hander striking out five but giving up three earned runs on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in his start with Toledo. Overall, Turnbull compiled a 6.75 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB over 21.1 innings in his six starts between Toledo and High-A West Michigan. The Tigers already have a full rotation, so unless injuries test the big club's pitching depth, Turnbull will need to show improved performance over his next few outings at Toledo to get another look in Detroit.