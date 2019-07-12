Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Activated and starting Friday
Turnbull (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday to start against the Royals.
Turnbull missed his last scheduled start in late June with shoulder fatigue, but he's good to go following some time off over the All-Star break. He'll look to build on his strong 3.31 ERA in the second half.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Moves to injured list•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Dealing with shoulder fatigue•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes seventh loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Handed sixth loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Looks good in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes loss Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start