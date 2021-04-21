The Tigers activated Turnbull (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his scheduled start in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Turnbull gets a favorable draw in his 2021 debut, taking on an 8-9 Pirates squad lacking one of its top hitters in Ke'Bryan Hayes (wrist). Though manager A.J. Hinch previously suggested that Turnbull would be piggybacked Wednesday, that plan may no longer be in the cards after Tarik Skubal worked three innings behind Michael Fulmer in the opening game of the twin bill. After being delayed due to his recovery from COVID-19, Turnbull isn't yet fully built up to the 75-to-85-pitch range, so it would be surprising if he worked much more than four or five innings Wednesday.