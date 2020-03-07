Turnbull allowed one run across three innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He gave up one hit and two walks, while striking out three.

The run was the first allowed by Turnbull through eight Grapefruit League innings. The righty had a 4.61 ERA last season, but his 3.99 FIP suggests that he was victim to a little bad luck. He could be in line for a decent season in Detroit and won't cost a ton in fantasy drafts.