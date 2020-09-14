Turnbull (4-3) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out five and taking the loss against the White Sox.
Most of the damage against Turnbull came during a White Sox three-run fifth inning, but prior to that, the 27-year-old righty coughed up a solo shot to Eloy Jimenez in the fourth. After the disappointing outing, he owns a 3.94 ERA and 39:27 K:BB across 45.2 innings. Turnbull will look to get back in the win column Saturday at home against Cleveland.
