Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Allows one run in no-decision
Turnbull pitched five innings of one-run ball but did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's game against Cleveland. He allowed six hits while striking out eight.
Turnbull was effective, but Cleveland starter Aaron Civale held the Tigers in check as well and kept Turnbull from picking up his fourth win of the year. It was an encouraging outing for the righty, who had allowed at least four earned runs in each of his previous five starts. He also struck out exactly eight batters for the second straight time. Turnbull will look to build on this effort in his next turn through the rotation, which is scheduled for Tuesday against a tough Twins lineup.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Strikes out eight in loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Can't escape second inning•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Suffers 14th defeat•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Saddled with 13th loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Roughed up by Astros•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Strikes out eight in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...