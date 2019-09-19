Turnbull pitched five innings of one-run ball but did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's game against Cleveland. He allowed six hits while striking out eight.

Turnbull was effective, but Cleveland starter Aaron Civale held the Tigers in check as well and kept Turnbull from picking up his fourth win of the year. It was an encouraging outing for the righty, who had allowed at least four earned runs in each of his previous five starts. He also struck out exactly eight batters for the second straight time. Turnbull will look to build on this effort in his next turn through the rotation, which is scheduled for Tuesday against a tough Twins lineup.