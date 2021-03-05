Turnbull allowed two runs on four hits across two innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. He walked one and struck out three.

Turnbull was fairly hittable in his spring debut, and the righty needed 39 pitches to navigate his two innings. Despite the so-so start, Turnbull should have a rotation spot firmly locked down on a Detroit team that isn't full of many other proven options at this point. The 28-year-old turned in a solid 3.97 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 56.2 innings last season.