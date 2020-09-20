Turnbull struck out seven and gave up two runs on five hits over six innings in a 5-2 win over the Indians on Saturday.
After having just two quality starts in his first eight outings, Turnbull has recorded two over his last three starts. He dropped his ERA to 3.83 with the performance and lines up to face the Royals on Friday.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Picks up fourth win•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Struggles with command Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Good to go for start•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Dealing with stiff back•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Pitches better Tuesday•