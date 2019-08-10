Turnbull is nearing his innings limit and may piggy-back starts with Tyler Alexander to close the season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Turnbull has thrown 105.1 innings this season, still well below his 135.2 total innings from 2018. While it makes sense the team would try to protect the 26-year-old from being overworked, it would be a bit surprising to seem them cut his work far short of 150 innings with an eye towards a full workload in 2020.