Turnbull said he battled a neck stinger toward the end of his start Thursday against the Red Sox, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Turnbull had to turn his neck abruptly while attempting to dodge a comebacker off the bat of Enrique Hernandez in the top of the sixth inning. He stayed in the game initially, but his velocity was down and he ultimately got lifted after giving up a single, a double and a walk in the same frame. The 30-year-old right-hander yielded five total earned runs on five hits and two walks while falling to 0-2 on the season. He tallied only one strikeout. Up next, assuming the Tigers stay on their current rotation schedule, is a tough road start versus the Blue Jays.