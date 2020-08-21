Turnbull (2-2) took the loss Thursday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on two hits and four walks in two innings pitched. He did not record a strike out.

Turnbull couldn't find the strike zone once again Thursday, walking four batters for the second start in a row. His three free passes in the first inning contributed to three runs for the White Sox. The right-hander was able to work around another walk and a hit-by-pitch in a scoreless second, but was replaced by Tyler Alexander to start the third. Turnbull will look to work deeper in the game when he takes the ball Monday against the Cubs.