Turnbull (neck) is scheduled to make his next rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Toledo, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

In his first two Triple-A rehab starts he allowed five earned runs in 7.2 innings. Turnbull is still ramping up his workload as he continues to make strides to a return, but with a 7.23 ERA in the majors this season, it remains in question whether the Tigers will make room in the rotation for him.