Turnbull (neck) is scheduled to make his next rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Toledo, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
In his first two Triple-A rehab starts he allowed five earned runs in 7.2 innings. Turnbull is still ramping up his workload as he continues to make strides to a return, but with a 7.23 ERA in the majors this season, it remains in question whether the Tigers will make room in the rotation for him.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Fourth rehab start coming Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Works three innings Sunday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Looks good in live BP•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Slated for live batting practice•