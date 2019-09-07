Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Can't escape second inning
Turnbull allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two in just 1.2 innings, taking a no-decision versus the Athletics on Friday.
Turnbull also hit Ramon Laureano with a pitch, contributing to the mess in the second. Turnbull's struggles have persisted into September, as he's now allowed 19 runs in his last 14.1 innings, spanning four starts. The 26-year-old hasn't won a decision since May 31, although he was spared from the loss as the Tigers plated a pair in each of the seventh and eighth innings Friday. Turnbull owns a 4.68 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 127 innings this season. He's next scheduled to face the Yankees on Thursday.
