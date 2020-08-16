Turnbull (2-1) took the loss Saturday as the Tigers fell 3-1 to Cleveland, giving up three runs on six hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander had trouble consistently finding the plate, throwing only 53 of 97 pitches for strikes, and while the damage could have been worse, Turnbull had no margin for error with Shane Bieber dominating once again for Cleveland. Turnbull still has a 2.78 ERA on the year, but his 21:11 K:BB through 22.2 innings suggests further regression might be coming. He'll next take the mound Thursday, on the road against the White Sox.