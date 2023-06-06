Turnbull (neck) was cleared Tuesday to begin upper-body strength and conditioning work, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Turnbull got the go-ahead to increase his level of activity after undergoing a checkup MRI on Monday. He's been on the injured list since May 12 due to neck discomfort and still has a lot of hurdles to clear before he can be an option again for the Tigers' starting rotation.

