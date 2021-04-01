Manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday that Turnbull (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) has been cleared to report to the Tigers' spring-training complex in Lakeland, Fla. to resume workouts, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

After nearly two weeks away from the team while he waited to clear protocols, Turnbull will need some time to fully ramp up before Detroit activates him from the COVID-19 injured list. He's expected to throw at least a couple of bullpen sessions in Lakeland before moving on to the organization's alternate site in Toledo, where he'll likely complete a simulated game or two to finish out his throwing progression. Assuming he experiences no snags in the build-up process, Turnbull could be ready to rejoin the Detroit rotation at some point in the second half of April.