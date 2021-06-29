Turnbull (forearm) was cleared to resume throwing Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Turnbull has been out with a forearm strain since early June. He doesn't have a clear return date, but he's moving in the right direction and is expected to advance to mound work by the end of the week.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Likely out until after break•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Nearing throwing program•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: No structural damage to forearm•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Initial results encouraging•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Dealing with right forearm injury•