Turnbull (elbow) hit 94 mph during his first bullpen session of the spring Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

That's right at where he was sitting prior to Tommy John surgery, but Turnbull was encouraged because he said he never throws that hard in bullpen sessions. The right-hander missed all of 2022 following his elbow operation in of July 2021, but he'll enter 2023 with a clean bill of health. Expect the Tigers to be careful with Turnbull's workload, though, given that he threw just 50 innings in 2021 and 56.2 frames in 2020.