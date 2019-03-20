Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Could grab final rotation spot
Turnbull is a candidate to claim Detroit's final rotation spot with Michael Fulmer headed for Tommy John surgery, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The battle for the No. 5 spot will likely come down to Turnbull and Daniel Norris. Turnbull has outperformed Norris this spring, posting a 1.80 ERA across 15 innings including five scoreless innings on Wednesday compared to the latter's 5.06 ERA across 10.2 innings. However, Norris has more experience at the MLB level, with Turnbull logging his first four career appearances last year as a rookie. Even if Turnbull loses out on the rotation spot to begin the season, he could grab it before long if Norris struggles.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes loss to end season•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Pitches well in second MLB start•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes loss in first career start•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Named as Wednesday's starter•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Expected to earn promotion Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...