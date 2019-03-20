Turnbull is a candidate to claim Detroit's final rotation spot with Michael Fulmer headed for Tommy John surgery, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The battle for the No. 5 spot will likely come down to Turnbull and Daniel Norris. Turnbull has outperformed Norris this spring, posting a 1.80 ERA across 15 innings including five scoreless innings on Wednesday compared to the latter's 5.06 ERA across 10.2 innings. However, Norris has more experience at the MLB level, with Turnbull logging his first four career appearances last year as a rookie. Even if Turnbull loses out on the rotation spot to begin the season, he could grab it before long if Norris struggles.