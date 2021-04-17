Manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that there's a "definite chance" that Turnbull (COVID-19 protocols) could return to the rotation during the team's upcoming series against the Pirates, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Turnbull reported to the Tigers' spring-training facility at the beginning of April after he cleared the league's health and safety protocols. The right-hander has been building up since then, and Hinch revealed that Turnbull had a throwing session Thursday. The Tigers' manager was apparently pleased with Turnbull's progress since he was optimistic that the 28-year-old could make his season debut next week. Turnbull made 11 starts last year and posted a 3.97 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 56.2 innings.