Turnbull was removed from Friday's game against the White Sox due to right forearm tightness.

Turnbull lasted four innings in Friday's matchup, but he visited with trainers in the dugout after the fourth inning and was replaced to begin the fifth frame. Prior to his departure, he allowed one run on two hits and no walks while striking out four in four innings. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be forced to miss additional time.