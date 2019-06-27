Turnbull was removed from Thursday's game against the Rangers due to right shoulder fatigue, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. Prior to exiting, Turnbull (3-8) allowed one run on one hit and one walk across two innings, striking out three while taking the loss.

Turnbull said he didn't feel any pain during the outing, but the Tigers decided to remove him after noticing his fastball velocity was down. The right-hander promptly underwent an MRI, which cleared him of any structural damage. Turnbull will be reevaluated Friday, at which point his status for his next start -- which is scheduled to come on the road against the White Sox next week -- should clear up. It's worth noting that manager Ron Gardenhire didn't rule out a trip to the injured list, per Stavenhagen.