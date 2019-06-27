Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Dealing with shoulder fatigue
Turnbull was removed from Thursday's game against the Rangers due to right shoulder fatigue, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. Prior to exiting, Turnbull (3-8) allowed one run on one hit and one walk across two innings, striking out three while taking the loss.
Turnbull said he didn't feel any pain during the outing, but the Tigers decided to remove him after noticing his fastball velocity was down. The right-hander promptly underwent an MRI, which cleared him of any structural damage. Turnbull will be reevaluated Friday, at which point his status for his next start -- which is scheduled to come on the road against the White Sox next week -- should clear up. It's worth noting that manager Ron Gardenhire didn't rule out a trip to the injured list, per Stavenhagen.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes seventh loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Handed sixth loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Looks good in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes loss Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Tosses six strong innings•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Activated ahead of start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...