Turnbull is dealing with a stiff back but is expected to by fine for his start Wednesday against the Brewers, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
While the issue led to the Tigers giving Turnbull some extra rest, as he'll start for the first time in over a week, it doesn't appear to be particularly concerning. The righty owns a 2.97 ERA through six starts this season.
