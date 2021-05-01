Turnbull (1-2) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Yankees after giving up four runs on five hits with three walks and one strikeout over five innings.

The 28-year-old generated only two swinging strikes on 94 pitches as he eclipsed the walk total from his first two starts of the season. Turnbull missed the first three weeks of the season and has a 4.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB across 16 innings since making his 2021 debut April 21