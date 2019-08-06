Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Early exit in return from IL
Turnbull didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-4 loss to the White Sox, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over three innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander was limited to 76 pitches (46 strikes) in his return from a back strain, but Turnbull still managed to post his best strikeout total since late May. Assuming he has no setbacks, he'll take a 3.72 ERA and 95:41 K:BB through 101.2 innings into his next start Saturday, at home against the Royals.
