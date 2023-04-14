Turnbull (1-2) allowed just one run on six hits across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Blue Jays. He walked one and struck out six.

After allowing 12 runs across eight innings in his first two starts of the season, this was a step in the right direction for Turnbull. The six strikeouts were particularly encouraging, as he entered the contest with only four of them this year. This was the righty's first win since May of 2021, as he underwent Tommy John surgery later that year, so some rust is to be expected early in 2023. Turnbull will look to build on this positive outing in his next start, which should come early next week against the Guardians.