Turnbull (1-0) allowed just one run on two hits across five innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates. He walked two and struck out six.

Making his 2021 debut after starting the year on the COVID-19 injured list, Turnbull hit the ground running, and he likely could have gone longer if wasn't making his first start after a long layoff, as he only logged 62 pitches. The Tigers are looking for consistent starters around Matthew Boyd, and Turnbull could be one of them after posting a solid 3.97 ERA across 11 starts last season. He lines up to face the Royals on Monday in his next scheduled start.